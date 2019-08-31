Croydon’s 26-year-old light-heavyweight star was expected to be tested by the former martial artist, whose had never been stopped in boxing before.

And he enjoyed the longest fight of his promising career with a spiteful bodyshot ending the fight in the seventh round and leaving Ford complaining that it was an illegal low blow.

Buatsi said: “He pushed me and gave me the rounds that I needed.

"We don't complain we get on with it, it's a fighting sport.

“I gotta go back home and watch it. He pushed me, he made me be switched on for all the rounds. That toughness he needed to give it to me. "

The highlights of the opening round were a defence-splitting uppercut and a sweet left hook, after Ford had lunged in and smart footwork from Buatsi created the opening for a power shot.

But Ford, 37, did not want to be embarrassed and fired off a big right that caught the Brit’s freshly-shaved face but failed to hurt him.