Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey

Commey is currently in the twilight of his career and has failed to win any of his last three professional bouts.

The 36-year-old lost the vacant WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title to Vasiliy Lomachenko in December 2021 before drawing with José Pedraza in August last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

His latest fight also saw him suffer a disappointing defeat to Jose Ramirez following a knockout in the 11th round.

And Clottey believes Commey is at the point in his career where he needs to relegate any idea of chasing world titles and rather focus on filling his pocket.

“My word of advice to Richard Commey is that, boxing is about how to enjoy your career, you’re going to enjoy whatever you worked for,” Clottey told Joy Sports.

“So I’ll advise him to focus on making money so that when he retires, he can be comfortable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Clottey started his professional career in the 2000s and was one of Ghana’s most consistent pugilists for over a decade.

Pulse Ghana

He rose to become the IBF welterweight champion and fought many of the world’s famous boxers during his prime.