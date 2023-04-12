ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey

Emmanuel Ayamga

Veteran boxer Joshua Clottey has advised compatriot Richard Commey to focus more on making money so that he can enjoy life after retirement.

Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey
Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey

The former IBF Welterweight champion believes Commey will have a comfortable life when he retires if he makes enough money from his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Commey is currently in the twilight of his career and has failed to win any of his last three professional bouts.

The 36-year-old lost the vacant WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title to Vasiliy Lomachenko in December 2021 before drawing with José Pedraza in August last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

His latest fight also saw him suffer a disappointing defeat to Jose Ramirez following a knockout in the 11th round.

And Clottey believes Commey is at the point in his career where he needs to relegate any idea of chasing world titles and rather focus on filling his pocket.

“My word of advice to Richard Commey is that, boxing is about how to enjoy your career, you’re going to enjoy whatever you worked for,” Clottey told Joy Sports.

“So I’ll advise him to focus on making money so that when he retires, he can be comfortable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Clottey started his professional career in the 2000s and was one of Ghana’s most consistent pugilists for over a decade.

Joshua Clottey
Joshua Clottey Pulse Ghana

He rose to become the IBF welterweight champion and fought many of the world’s famous boxers during his prime.

Recently speaking about his childhood, Clottey said he used to be brilliant in class but was not ashamed of dropping out of school to become a world champion.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey

    Forget about world titles and focus on making money – Clottey advises Commey

  • Robeisy Ramirez’s camp sees ‘no need’ for rematch with Isaac Dogboe

    Robeisy Ramirez’s camp sees ‘no need’ for rematch with Isaac Dogboe

  • Isaac Dogboe challenges Ramirez to rematch after losing WBO Featherweight title

    ‘Grant me rematch if you’re a true champion’ – Dogboe challenges Ramirez

ADVERTISEMENT