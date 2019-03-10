Clottey looked fit and younger than a 41 year-old. He attacked, held his defensive guard up and swerved on a good number of occasions.

One of the strong points for Joshua was the effective use of his left on Mfaume’s body and this became the latter’s bane which prevented him from answering the bell for the 6th round. “I did this for the fans because they have supported me throughout this journey. I punched and made sure I was attacking and swerving at the same time and it worked.”

“This is a surprise. This is my last fight. I want to retire I have fought the best and made some good things out of the sport. I am glad that I won a world title and fought many big names as well. If the media think I should continue, however I will but for now, I am retired,” he said. Joshua had earlier said he wanted to return and win one more world title in the build up to the fight.

In other bouts Abraham Tabul won the WBO Africa cruiserweight title after overcoming a tough challenge from American, Patrick Ferguson. Former world title contender, Maxwell Awuku stopped Mouibi Sarouna Armstrong in round six of a 10-round super featherweight contest, while Isaac Sackey defeated Edward Kambasi via a seventh round TKO.