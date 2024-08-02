Video: Legendary Azumah Nelson takes over as Freezy Macbones’ coach

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 33-year-old shared a video of himself sparring with Azumah Nelson and announced that the legendary boxer would be coaching him ahead of the bot against Crame.

“Big announcement! I'm thrilled to welcome the legendary Azumah Nelson to my corner as my coach for my upcoming bout in Kumasi!” he wrote.

“I'm honoured to learn from the best and I'm confident that together, we're going to make a statement in the ring! Thank you, Coach Azumah.”

Freezy Macbones' impressive record since moving back to Ghana

Freezy Macbones’ rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story, having become an internet sensation a year ago following his victory over Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory by a unanimous decision over Sharp.

Highlights of the fight went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians eulogising MacBones’ aggressive style of boxing.

He has since represented Ghana in the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers, where he fell short of qualification, before switching back to professional boxing in January this year.

Freezy Macbones’ last two fights have seen him secure wins over Gabriel Adoku and Ibrahim Labaran.

Azumah Nelson made his name in the 1980s and 1990s, having held the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles.

He is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to have ever emerged from Africa, having swept a number of titles during his career.

