Video: Otumfuo blesses Freezy Macbones ahead of boxing bout against Ibrahim Labaran

With just a week to the important bout, Freezy Macbones visited the Manhyia Palace to seek the blessings of the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the boxer is seen with former footballer Samuel Inkoom visiting Otumfuo’s palace to seek his blessings.

The said post was accompanied by the caption: “Blessing from my King Otumfuo Osei Tutu Asantes Kingdom. Piaaaaw.”

Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the United Kingdom (UK), where he turned his life around.

His rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story and he’s been deservedly trending on social media after he roared to victory in his latest bout.

The 33-year-old boxer was involved in just his second professional fight last April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory by a unanimous decision over Sharp.

Highlights of the fight went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians eulogizing MacBones’ aggressive style of boxing.

He has since represented Ghana in the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers before switching back to professional boxing in January this year.