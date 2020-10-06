President Akufo-Addo instructs Finance Minister to settle $45,000 owed DK Poison

DK Poison who was the first Ghanaian boxer to win a world title defeated Shigefumi Fukuyama in Japan in 1976 in his title defense.

However, Ghana was going through much hardship, so the then head of state Ignatius Kutu Acheampong told him to use his purse from the bout which was $75,000 to import mackerel and other essential commodities as a loan to the state to ease the hardship.

According to the boxing legend, he was only handed 34,000 USD out of his total fight purse of 75,000 USD.

But the said amount is yet to be paid after Acheampong was replaced by Frederick Akufo in a palace coup and afterwards the Supreme Military Council II government was ousted from office in a coup detat.

Despite several pleas from DK Poison asking for the money borrowed from him to be settled, subsequent governments have turned deaf ears.

In 2019 DK Poison reminded President Akufo-Addo about the money owed him by the state when he paid a courtesy call on him.

Akufo-Addo assured the legendary boxer that his government was going to do something about it and after just a year he has delivered on his promise by instructing the Finance Minister to settle the amount.

In a letter signed by the Secretary to the President Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Finance Ministry have been instructed to ensure that the money is paid to the 69-year-old D.K Poison.