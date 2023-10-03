I’ve put my pro career on hold to concentrate on Olympic Games – Samuel Takyi

However, he was not part of the Black Bombers team that competed in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal last month.

In his absence, all 12 boxers who represented Ghana (seven males and five females) failed to qualify after all losing their bouts.

Although Takyi has been fighting at a professional level in the last few years, the boxer insists he’s putting his pro career on hold to concentrate on making the next Olympics.

"I am back to the national team; I am a member of the Black Bombers now. My professional career is on hold for the meantime," he told the Graphic Sport.

"I want to let Ghanaians know that Takyi is now back to the Back Bombers and they should throw their weight behind the Black Bombers. I am currently training very hard with Coach Asare who has been there with me before and I expect sponsors to come in and support us.

"Training is going on well, and Coach Asare is the best in this job and I believe in him; all we need now is the support and sponsorship."

