ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

I’ve put my pro career on hold to concentrate on Olympic Games – Samuel Takyi

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi has revealed that he’s putting his professional career on hold to focus on qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Samuel Takyi: I’ve put my pro career on hold to concentrate on Olympic Games
Samuel Takyi: I’ve put my pro career on hold to concentrate on Olympic Games

The 22-year-old was Ghana’s only medallist from the last Olympics, having won bronze two years ago in Tokyo.

Recommended articles

However, he was not part of the Black Bombers team that competed in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal last month.

In his absence, all 12 boxers who represented Ghana (seven males and five females) failed to qualify after all losing their bouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Takyi has been fighting at a professional level in the last few years, the boxer insists he’s putting his pro career on hold to concentrate on making the next Olympics.

"I am back to the national team; I am a member of the Black Bombers now. My professional career is on hold for the meantime," he told the Graphic Sport.

"I want to let Ghanaians know that Takyi is now back to the Back Bombers and they should throw their weight behind the Black Bombers. I am currently training very hard with Coach Asare who has been there with me before and I expect sponsors to come in and support us.

"Training is going on well, and Coach Asare is the best in this job and I believe in him; all we need now is the support and sponsorship."

Samuel Takyi: Olympic bronze-medalist to fight for national title this year
Samuel Takyi: Olympic bronze-medalist to fight for national title this year Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Takyi secured bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entering the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

5 things to expect when committing to someone with a child

5 things to expect when committing to someone with a child

WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

4 places you should never have sex

4 places you should never have sex

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

Why masturbation can be harmful for you

Why masturbation can be harmful for you

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rules of amateur boxing limited me – Freezy Macbones (Video)

Video: Rules of amateur boxing limited me – Freezy Macbones

I’m a fighter, not a boxer – Freezy Macbones explains his aggressive style

I’m a fighter, not a boxer – Freezy Macbones explains his aggressive style

Freezy Macbones to compete against local boxers for spot in next Olympic Games qualifiers

Freezy Macbones to compete against local boxers for spot in next Olympic Games qualifiers

Freezy Macbones: I believe I won my fight against Senegal's Seydou Konate

Freezy Macbones: I believe I won my fight against Senegal's Seydou Konate