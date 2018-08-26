Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title


Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe made light work of his Japanese opponent Hidenori Otake in his first WBO Super Bantamweight title defence, finishing off the veteran after just a minute and 30 seconds into the first round.

The 25-year-old, with this victory, becomes the youngest Ghanaian to successfully retain his crown.

READ ALSO: Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round one

Dogboe started the sharper of the two and wasted no time in asserting his authority on the bout, knocking down Otake with a powerful left hook in the second minute of the first round.

 

The Japanese managed to beat the count, but couldn’t stand the heat after Dogboe followed up with a flurry of devastating shots causing the referee to intervene and wave off the fight.

Dogboe, who promised to knockout Otake pre-bout, most certainly lived up to that promise in style, handing Otake his first ever career knockout.

Dogboe captured the WBO crown earlier this year after beating American Jessie Magdaleno via an 11th TKO.

The Ghanaian spike of his intentions to unify the Super Bantamweight division after dispatching off Otake, and will now be eying the WBC, IBF and WBA belts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Boxing: Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round one Boxing Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round one
Video: Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one second Video Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one second
Baby Jet Promotions: Boxing fans turn on Emmanuel Tagoe with boos and jeers for dismissing credentials of Ashie and Commey Baby Jet Promotions Boxing fans turn on Emmanuel Tagoe with boos and jeers for dismissing credentials of Ashie and Commey
Boxing: Ghana Boxing League returns after nine-year hiatus Boxing Ghana Boxing League returns after nine-year hiatus
Ghana Boxing: Isaac Dogboe prepares intensively ahead of August 25 title defence Ghana Boxing Isaac Dogboe prepares intensively ahead of August 25 title defence
#62 steps: Only passion can give birth to the next “Azumah Nelson” from Ghana #62 steps Only passion can give birth to the next “Azumah Nelson” from Ghana

Recommended Videos

Let's Talk Sports: What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday Let's Talk Sports What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday
Let's Talk Sports: Who will be the next Azumah Nelson? Let's Talk Sports Who will be the next Azumah Nelson?
VIDEO: Azumah Nelson's limousine is all the motivation you need VIDEO Azumah Nelson's limousine is all the motivation you need



Top Articles

1 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28bullet
2 Ghana Boxing Isaac Dogboe prepares intensively ahead of August 25...bullet
3 Boxing Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round onebullet
4 Video Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one secondbullet
5 Game Boy vs Saucedo Supersports warn general public from...bullet
6 Historic Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Championbullet
7 Bod Arum Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoterbullet
8 Boxing Isaac Dogbe promises to stop Cesar Juarez in...bullet
9 Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe floored Magdaleno to win titlebullet
10 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe is the new WBO...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
2 VIDEO Azumah Nelson's limousine is all the motivation you needbullet
3 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentsbullet
4 Iron Mike Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in Californiabullet
5 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
6 Bukom banku - cries out for Ebony at her funeralbullet
7 RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah?bullet
8 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
9 Former President JJ Rawlings sings Happy Birthday to...bullet
10 Video Highlight of the undefeated opponent of Anthony...bullet

Boxing

Partey nominated for Man of the Year
EMY's Partey, Dogboe and Appiah nominated for Exclusive Man of the Year award
New York financial broker purchases Holyfield’s ear for $18,000
Today In History New York financial broker purchases Holyfield’s ear for $18,000
Floyd Mayweather lashes out at 50-Cent
Beef Floyd Mayweather lashes out at 50-Cent
Isaac Dogboe knocks out Javier Chacon in round 7
Today In History Isaac Dogboe knocks out Javier Chacon in round 7