Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe made light work of his Japanese opponent Hidenori Otake in his first WBO Super Bantamweight title defence, finishing off the veteran after just a minute and 30 seconds into the first round.

The 25-year-old, with this victory, becomes the youngest Ghanaian to successfully retain his crown.

Dogboe started the sharper of the two and wasted no time in asserting his authority on the bout, knocking down Otake with a powerful left hook in the second minute of the first round.

The Japanese managed to beat the count, but couldn’t stand the heat after Dogboe followed up with a flurry of devastating shots causing the referee to intervene and wave off the fight.

Dogboe, who promised to knockout Otake pre-bout, most certainly lived up to that promise in style, handing Otake his first ever career knockout.

Dogboe captured the WBO crown earlier this year after beating American Jessie Magdaleno via an 11th TKO.

The Ghanaian spike of his intentions to unify the Super Bantamweight division after dispatching off Otake, and will now be eying the WBC, IBF and WBA belts.