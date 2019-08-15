The 38-year-old has often fought his bouts in the country, but he is now set to face Hungary’s Ferenc Albert.

Reports suggest the international cruiserweight contest will come off at the St. George Hall in Bradford, UK on September 7, 2019.

Bukom Banku has reportedly already training seriously ahead of his first professional international bout.

The local boxer was handed his first professional loss in as many fights when he fought Samir Bastie two years ago.

He was handed a technical knockout by his opponent in a bout that caught the eyes of many Ghanaians.

Since then, Bukom Banku has not engaged in any bout and rather recently relaunched his music career.

In February this year, he dropped a new song and was captured on video performing the song to some of his fans in front of a Supabet office.