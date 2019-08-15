The Hellas Verona anchorman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening, a statement from the Serie A side said.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Ghana international is being kept in at the Sacro Cuore hospital in Negrar for treatment.

Pulmonary microembolism occurs when a blood clot gets lodged in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the lung.

The Italian side, however, confirmed that the midfielder is stable and will remain under observation for the next couple of days.

“The player’s conditions are good and he will remain under observation for a few days,” the statement added.

Agyemang Badu joined Hellas Verona from Udinese on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The Ghana international spent last season in the Turkish topflight, where he played on loan at Bursaspor.

The midfielder has also made 78 appearances for the Black Stars, but was excluded from the Ghana squad that played in last month’s Africa Cup of Nations.