According to Arhinful, C.K knows all he has to do to be a successful Black Stars coach due to experience from his playing days.

Speaking to Accra based Joy FM, Ahinful said Akonnor can ink his name in Ghana football history by ending the nation's AFCON trophy drought but it will take hard work.

Ex-Ghana international Augustine Arhinful

"I only hope it can work well. CK has played professional football before and knows what to do to succeed. I told him before that national team football is a different animal. You look at the different egos and study them. You have to manage the different characters well. If CK brings the cup, he will be named in history," he said.

"If we are destined to win the AFCON, we will win it. I believe that it will happen but we need to work at it too."

CK Akonnor in early January was appointed as Black Stars coach on a two-year contract. The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualify the team to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.