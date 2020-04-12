A statement from the GFA said the gesture in in the wisdom of the Executive Council, is the GFA’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

“Through our Medical Committee, we have gotten in touch with the authorities to make them aware that our facility at Prampram is available for use,” said General Secretary, Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo.

GFA President Kurt Okraku

“The Centre of Excellence is spacious and we think, the facility can be of great help to government in this challenging time.”

The GFA has been running campaigns across platforms to create awareness since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Ghana.

The Centre of Excellence, which was built in 2003 to accommodate national football teams, has space to house more than 1000 people