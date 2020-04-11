The police had to arrest the over 40 people who had gathered for the ceremony for breaking the social distancing directive place to help fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in Ghana.

According to the Obuasi Municipal Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso, even though some of the people managed to escape, the arrested persons will be put before the court to face the law.

“We will charge all of them and bail them ahead of their court appearance on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”

He further issued a warning about social distancing under the current public gathering advisories.

“We aren’t saying you can’t marry. You can be in your room; one or two or three people with your ring. But to have so many people and they were not adhering to social distancing, those are the elements of the offense,” DSP Asenso opined.

Following the widespread of the novel coronavirus across the world, President Akufo-Addo placed a ban on all forms of public gatherings, as well as the closure of Ghana’s borders -Air, Sea, and Land.

The President subsequently announced a lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Kasoa to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Saturday, April 11, 2020 Ghana had recorded 408 positive cases of the coronavirus.