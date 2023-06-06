Free spins on mobile verification: Guide for Ghanaian players

One of these benefits is free spins, which can be obtained on mobile verification. No matter your experience, free spins on popular games always come in handy.

What are Free Spins on Mobile Verification?

Free spins are a type of promotional offer that you can receive when playing at an online casino. For mobile verification, free spins are casino bonuses that players can receive simply by verifying their phone number. Simply put, players should verify a phone number and get free spins, once the mobile verification is successfully completed, players are rewarded with free casino spins. Moreover, you can win real money with free spins bonuses in slot machines. They are a great way to increase your gaming bankroll without risking your own money or with minimal investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Ghanaian Players Can Get FS by SMS Verification: Steps

Nothing is challenging to obtain and use this bonus offer, but not all Ghanaian gamblers know such a promotion. If you are one of them, below you will find a detailed guide with all the necessary steps to get no deposit bonuses on mobile verification.

Choose a Reputable Online Casino

First, to get free spins on SMS verification, you need to find an online casino that provides this offer. This is not so difficult to do if you already understand all the features of gambling platforms. But there are several basic criteria if you are a beginner and do not know which online casino you can trust with your time and money.

First of all, choose an online casino that has a licence. A licence is a special document allowing a company to conduct gambling activities in a certain state or territory legally. A casino must meet several requirements and fulfil its customer obligations to obtain a licence.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also visit various websites with reviews and detailed descriptions of the pros and cons of popular and not only online casinos. Do not rush to choose the first casino that catches your eye. It is better to spend a little of your time and make the right final decision.

Register an Account

In truth, the first step is the most difficult and longest. Once you have chosen an online casino for Ghanaian players, you can proceed with the registration process. Enter the correct email address so that you can open an envelope with a verification code when the casino site sends you an envelope. Also, come up with a difficult and strong password, as this applies not only to your data but also to your money.

Before clicking the Register button, it is always recommended to read the terms and conditions of the online casino, which contains all the key aspects of the platform. Usually, these are the standard rules and features of the casino, but it is better not to miss this moment.

Verify Your Phone Number

ADVERTISEMENT

In some casinos, the SMS verification must be entered during registration, and in some, after. No matter at what stage you entered the number, you need to verify it to receive bonuses.

This happens in simple steps: you confirm that the phone number is entered correctly, after which you receive a message or an incoming call from the casino. The message will contain a special unique code that must be entered on the online casino website. In the case of a phone call, regardless of whether a live person or a bot called you, your phone number will always be verified.

Go to the Promotions Section and Activate your FS!

And the last most pleasant action. Go to the page with current online casino bonuses and activate your FS on mobile verification. If you entered everything correctly and there were no problems during other processes, the bonuses will automatically accrue and be used to play.

But if for some reason you cannot activate them, always contact the security service. Perhaps you did something wrong, or the online casino is overloaded, and there are delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Ghanaian Player Can Get FS on SMS Verification: In the Nutshell

The casino is great entertainment, especially when you shouldn`t spend your own money on it. As practice shows, getting free spins on SMS verification is very easy while keeping the anonymity of the players. Ghanaian gamblers have access to many online casinos with this bonus. All players need to do is find an honest and reputable casino, create a new account and go through the mobile verification procedure. Getting FS has never been so easy.