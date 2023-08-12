EX Black Stars player K P Boateng hangs his boot at age 36

The player took to Instagram to announce his retirement from the game

"I LOVE YOU. But that’s a WRAP for me. Thank you FOOTBALL for everything,"

Boateng last played for Hertha BSC and left the club after two years following their relegation from the Bundesliga.

The former Black Stars midfielder enjoyed a rollercoaster career, which saw him travel across Europe to play for AC Milan, Besiktas, Barcelona, Sassuolo, Portsmouth, Tottenham, and Schalke 04.