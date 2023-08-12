Although his career with the Black Stars was short-lived due to disciplinary issues, he represented Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.
EX Black Stars player K P Boateng hangs his boot at age 36
Former Black Stars international midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36
The player took to Instagram to announce his retirement from the game
"I LOVE YOU. But that’s a WRAP for me. Thank you FOOTBALL for everything,"
Boateng last played for Hertha BSC and left the club after two years following their relegation from the Bundesliga.
The former Black Stars midfielder enjoyed a rollercoaster career, which saw him travel across Europe to play for AC Milan, Besiktas, Barcelona, Sassuolo, Portsmouth, Tottenham, and Schalke 04.
He made an appearance of 163 in the Bundesliga and scored a total of 76 goals in 502 game appearances.
