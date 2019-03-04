The 2019 AFCON will be hosted by Egypt between June and July, after the North African country won the hosting rights last year.
The tournament was initially supposed to be hosted by Cameroon, however, the Central African country was stripped off the rights after falling behind schedule.
The decision was taken by CAF after Cameroon’s preparation was hit by a series of inconsistencies.
However, the qualifying series for the AFCON has been ongoing, with five out of six games already played in all the groups.
As it stands 16 countries, including hosts, Egypt have already confirmed their qualification to the tournament.
Here are all the countries that have already qualified for AFCON 2019.
1. Egypt
2. Morocco
3. Nigeria
4. Senegal
5. Mauritania
7. Madagascar
8. Tunisia
9. Mali
10. Uganda
11. Guinea
12. Algeria
13. Ivory Coast
14. Cameroon
15. Ghana
16. Kenya