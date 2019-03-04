The 2019 AFCON will be hosted by Egypt between June and July, after the North African country won the hosting rights last year.

The tournament was initially supposed to be hosted by Cameroon, however, the Central African country was stripped off the rights after falling behind schedule.

The decision was taken by CAF after Cameroon’s preparation was hit by a series of inconsistencies.

READ ALSO: Michael Sarpong: Meet the Ghanaian goal-machine dominating the Rwandan Premier League

However, the qualifying series for the AFCON has been ongoing, with five out of six games already played in all the groups.

As it stands 16 countries, including hosts, Egypt have already confirmed their qualification to the tournament.

Here are all the countries that have already qualified for AFCON 2019.

1. Egypt

2. Morocco

3. Nigeria

4. Senegal

5. Mauritania

6. Senegal

7. Madagascar

8. Tunisia

9. Mali

10. Uganda

11. Guinea

12. Algeria

13. Ivory Coast

14. Cameroon

15. Ghana

16. Kenya