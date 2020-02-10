According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, the officers were on duty as stewards at the Accra sports stadium, but were reportedly captured celebrating Kotoko’s winning goal.

The Porcupine Warriors recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over Hearts on matchday 6 of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Justice Blay and Naby Keita ensured that Joseph Esso’s strike was only a consolation for the Accra giants.

While the result was a major talking point, it has now emerged that the actions of two policers have got them in trouble.

The officers were caught on camera celebrating the last-minute goal which proved to be the winner for Kotoko.

The report further suggests they celebrated right in front of a section of the Hearts of Oak supporters.

It is, however, unknown which punishment the Police hierarchy will hand to the two officers.