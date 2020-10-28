Shafiu Mumuni has been on the wishlist of several Ghanaian clubs since his dream move to Romanian side FC Cluj fell through.

Asante Kotoko were leading the pack to land him since he has been on their wishlist since but the forward has snubbed them for a big money move to U.S Monastir in Tunisia.

Shafiu Mumuni was the livewire of the Miners, but he decided not to sign a new deal with the Obuasi giants after his contract expired.

He was the top scorer of the 2019 WAFU Cup,bagging 2019 WAFU top scorer Shafiu Mumuni swerves GPL club to sign Tunisian side five goals as Ghana finished runners-up after losing the final on penalties against hosts Senegal.