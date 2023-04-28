ADVERTISEMENT
2027 AFCON: Here’re the 6 countries bidding to host tournament

Emmanuel Ayamga

Six countries have submitted bids to be considered for hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

These are Algeria, Botswana, Egypt, as well as a joint bid by the East African trio Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

A statement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said the window to submit bids for the hosting rights is still open.

The continent’s football governing body said member Associations who wish to also bid have until May 2023 to make their submissions.

CAF further noted that inspection visits will take place between June 1 and July 15 before a final decision is taken by the Executive Committee.

Read CAF’s statement below:

CAF has received declaration of interest from six countries in the bidding process to select the host nation for the Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

At the expiry of the deadline set by the administration, CAF recorded four bids from six countries:

The bidding nations are (in alphabetic order):

1. Algeria

2. Botswana

3. Egypt

4. Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania (Joint Bid)

Next steps and tentative deadlines:

- May 2023: Deadline for Member Associations to submit their final bid, including all bidding and hosting documents (hosting agreement, host cities agreement, government guarantees, etc.), which should be duly signed

- 1 June-15 July 2023: Inspection visits

- TBC: CAF Executive Committee decision

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
