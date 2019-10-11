The 24-year-old according doctors will not be able to play football again until further notice due to heart-related issues.

His Spanish club Real Zaragoza reveals the problem has been observed during a medical test.

Dwamena’s Spanish club Real Zaragoza reveals the problem has been observed during a medical test.

Raphael Dwamena

READ ALSO: Ghanaian athletes chase government for bonuses after IAAF Championship

The latest development comes two years after he saw a move to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion fail due to his heart condition.

Pulse Sports takes a look at four other footballers apart from the Ghanaian player who have suffered heart-related problems.

Nwankwo Kanu

Nigerian legend, Kanu is one of Africa’s gifted footballers who also had issues with his heart while playing.

The Super Eagles star had an open-heart surgery in 1996 after it was revealed he had a serious heart defect.

In 2000, he set up The Kanu Heart Foundation to help underprivileged children across Africa with heart problems.

Marc-Vivien Foe

One of the most notable cases in football history is that of Cameroon international Marc-Vivien Foe.

The Indomitable Lions player suffered a heart attack while playing against Colombia in the semi-finals of the 2003 Confederations Cup.

Foe collapsed in the 70th minute and was pronounced dead after several failed attempts to resuscitate him.

The autopsy later revealed that Foe's death was heart-related.

Cheick Tioté

Cheick Tioté was an Ivorian footballer who also died of a suspected heart attack while training with his club in China.

He collapsed at the training ground and died in hospital.