The team spent 17 days in the Qatar city of Doha during which the athletes were promised $100 per-diem each day for the period.

However, the athletes have been left stranded after the competition and they have voiced out their frustration since they have not received a pesewa from the government for representing the country.

The quartet of Flings Owusu-Agyapong, Hor Halutie, Gemma Acheampong and Persis William Mensah have represented the country in three competitions so far in 2019 and only once, at the African Games in Rabat, have their per diems been paid.

Prior to all three competitions, the Ghana Athletics Federation was denied funding by the Ministry to camp the athletes for pre-competition training. Notwithstanding, they defied the odds by making it to the finals in Yokohama, which qualified them to the world championships.

The team also mustered a Season Best run in Doha, despite the challenging circumstances.

After waiting in vain for their money, the girls have now been forced to literally beg the ministry for their money.

A member of the team, Flings Owusu Agyapong took to twitter to solicit help from social media influencers to help bring the Ministry’s attention to their plight.

We need help in getting our per diems that were not released to us for the championships! Please retweet and tag with @NAkufoAddo & @MOYSGh https://t.co/1rGQhl3G7B

— Flings Owusu-Agyapong OLY (@FlingsJ) October 9, 2019