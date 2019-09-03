The Ghanaian player joins the only other African player announced for the next edition of the game franchise, Didier Drogba.

Essien and Drogba join Jay Jay Okocha who is already in FIFA 19 as a FUT Icon.

However, a lot of FIFA fans are not happy with Essien’s addition as an Icon claiming he is not yet a retired player. Others also have other suggestions of who they think will be perfect fits.

Gamers have almost always had divided opinions on gameplay, graphics and a lot of issues just like debates in the original game of football.

Here are 34 FIFA fans who are not happy Michael Essien has been named as an Icon in FUT 20. (The comments are from EA Sports' Instagram page).

asad.p11

he isnt a legend

_nicholas.ferrante_

ESSIEN AND NOT TOTTI!?!?!?

jb.kwesi

Where tf is abedi pele🇬🇭

01ryanallen

Sometimes the legends aren’t always world class players.

Nakata is a legend just for what he did with Japan in the World Cup. I don’t

know much about essien. Did he do something like that?

michaeltrpkoski

@mouadzwed@jessstrp how does he get a legend card hahaha

wtf

matt_enme_xfa

Essien and not Riquelme? @vilta_ok

l333vy

@leecookie_19 check this , Icon for what was never even

world class

manlikequaan

How is this man a icon 😂

hugo.mammone

So we’re just going to pretend that @xavi just

doesn’t even exist??!

_massimoguidi_

fifa ar u drunk?

peymoney7

Lol wtf you have so many legends who created history who

are still missing from the game and now you choose Essien?!?😂

jo_nye51

So first you make essien an icon before beckham, Totti

and Cahill then you make Zidane higher rated than Cruyff well done @easportsfifa

coopergoddard

@cainepurnellhow is this guy a legend?

fishu_beatbox

Sorry he is still playing football, he didnt finish his

carieer sow how can he get an icon ?? XD he is still active player

der_alessio

But why first we still playing, second except Chelsea he

didnt do much anywhere. In real madrid 5 games played, ac milan one of the

worst midfielders lately. Ea is losing all the seriousness just a money

grabbing company

marius.cd

We had romanian players better than essien but nope, only

dutch, french, england and germany icons

20nani03

@y.yowakem so Essien is an icon but not kaka nor Beckham??

football_fitness_and_recovery

So you have essien but not samuel eto

ralfarom8

He was good but not a legend in my opinion.

akhbawer

They should Increase The Pack Rate and Not keep Adding

Useless Icons that Nobody needs!!!

sebavidal_

But he is still playing football 😂

mahrez_tchekiken

I should be an icone too

tobimagschinken

If he can be an icon, Akinfenwa will be one too.

96_liverpoolfc_

How is he a legend

montanha_gustavo

Essien??? Why???

leoflax

Wtf is going on ? Essian ? For what ? Only one season he

was great. That's it

clucky96

No offense but why? Good player but definitely not an Icon

ricky.ins

Essien is never a legend

alvaroogv19

What?? Where is xabi alonso? WTF

camz._1

@ejfergy of all icons they picked essien dont get me

wrong he scored that one banger but really😂🤦🏾‍♂️

mannysilva6

can i be an icon next ffs

djtziggy

Imagine sorry but Beckham, Totti, and Eto’o should have

priority over Essien.

amtrinder

Struggling to get ACTUAL icons to sign contracts so

they're scraping the bottom of the Barrel with Essien 😂 cant wait to use

his prime moments 87 rated card with Z strong links 🙄