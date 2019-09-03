The Ghanaian player joins the only other African player announced for the next edition of the game franchise, Didier Drogba.
Essien and Drogba join Jay Jay Okocha who is already in FIFA 19 as a FUT Icon.
However, a lot of FIFA fans are not happy with Essien’s addition as an Icon claiming he is not yet a retired player. Others also have other suggestions of who they think will be perfect fits.
Gamers have almost always had divided opinions on gameplay, graphics and a lot of issues just like debates in the original game of football.
READ MORE: Michael Essien only the second African player to make FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Icon list
Here are 34 FIFA fans who are not happy Michael Essien has been named as an Icon in FUT 20. (The comments are from EA Sports' Instagram page).
asad.p11
he isnt a legend
_nicholas.ferrante_
ESSIEN AND NOT TOTTI!?!?!?
jb.kwesi
Where tf is abedi pele🇬🇭
01ryanallen
Sometimes the legends aren’t always world class players.
Nakata is a legend just for what he did with Japan in the World Cup. I don’t
know much about essien. Did he do something like that?
michaeltrpkoski
@mouadzwed@jessstrp how does he get a legend card hahaha
wtf
matt_enme_xfa
Essien and not Riquelme? @vilta_ok
l333vy
@leecookie_19 check this , Icon for what was never even
world class
manlikequaan
How is this man a icon 😂
hugo.mammone
So we’re just going to pretend that @xavi just
doesn’t even exist??!
_massimoguidi_
fifa ar u drunk?
peymoney7
Lol wtf you have so many legends who created history who
are still missing from the game and now you choose Essien?!?😂
jo_nye51
So first you make essien an icon before beckham, Totti
and Cahill then you make Zidane higher rated than Cruyff well done @easportsfifa
coopergoddard
@cainepurnellhow is this guy a legend?
fishu_beatbox
Sorry he is still playing football, he didnt finish his
carieer sow how can he get an icon ?? XD he is still active player
der_alessio
But why first we still playing, second except Chelsea he
didnt do much anywhere. In real madrid 5 games played, ac milan one of the
worst midfielders lately. Ea is losing all the seriousness just a money
grabbing company
marius.cd
We had romanian players better than essien but nope, only
dutch, french, england and germany icons
20nani03
@y.yowakem so Essien is an icon but not kaka nor Beckham??
football_fitness_and_recovery
So you have essien but not samuel eto
ralfarom8
He was good but not a legend in my opinion.
akhbawer
They should Increase The Pack Rate and Not keep Adding
Useless Icons that Nobody needs!!!
sebavidal_
But he is still playing football 😂
mahrez_tchekiken
I should be an icone too
tobimagschinken
If he can be an icon, Akinfenwa will be one too.
96_liverpoolfc_
How is he a legend
montanha_gustavo
Essien??? Why???
leoflax
Wtf is going on ? Essian ? For what ? Only one season he
was great. That's it
clucky96
No offense but why? Good player but definitely not an Icon
ricky.ins
Essien is never a legend
alvaroogv19
What?? Where is xabi alonso? WTF
camz._1
@ejfergy of all icons they picked essien dont get me
wrong he scored that one banger but really😂🤦🏾♂️
mannysilva6
can i be an icon next ffs
djtziggy
Imagine sorry but Beckham, Totti, and Eto’o should have
priority over Essien.
amtrinder
Struggling to get ACTUAL icons to sign contracts so
they're scraping the bottom of the Barrel with Essien 😂 cant wait to use
his prime moments 87 rated card with Z strong links 🙄