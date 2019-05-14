For the first time in the history of the tournament, there will be 24 competing countries after the competition was expanded.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has already indicated that he will name his provisional squad next week, precisely May 20.

But ahead of the squad announcement, there has been a general debate among Ghanaians over which players actually deserve to be included.

Here are four players that should not be invited to the Black Stars for AFCON 2019:

Kevin-Prince Boateng

There have been calls for Coach Kwesi Appiah to name Kevin-Prince Boateng in his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, the on-loan Sassuolo forward has done very little this season to warrant a place in a team which is serious about winning the tournament.

Boateng has rarely played since joining Barcelona on loan in January and it will be better to invite other players playing regularly over him.

It is true that Ghana has very few player playing at the top level currently, but it must worse to select players sitting on the benches of their clubs.

Sulley Muntari

Just like Kevin-Prince Boateng, Sulley Muntari’s name has also been in the news in recent weeks as the AFCON draws near.

However, the 33-year-old has also rarely played since moving to Albacete in the Spanish lower division.

Muntari has played just two games this season, making it very unreasonable to include a player who has been inactive over the last four years.

There are also more suitable players to Muntari’s position in the Black Stars currently. The likes of Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso are doing well and that partnership does not need to be severed.

Jordan Ayew

Another player who does not deserve to be included in Ghana’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is Jordan Ayew.

The on-loan Crystal Palace attacker has been badly off form this season. Jordan has scored just two goals in 25 appearances – a stat which makes him the poorest among the other strikers being considered.

Jordan may be more experienced, however, form will be very crucial if the Black Stars are to end their trophy drought.

Currently, the likes of Caleb Ekuban and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Emmanuel Boateng

Young striker Emmanuel Boateng is also another player who should be excluded from Ghana’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 22-year-old started the season with Levante in the La Liga, but switched to the Chinese Super League to join DL Yifang.

Although Boateng was promising last season, his stocks have largely fallen this season following an injury which hampered his career.