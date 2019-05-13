This was after Ghana’s team finished 7th in the finals of their event at the World Relay Championships in Yokohama, Japan on Sunday.

Ghana’s female 4x100m team was made up of Flings Owusu-Agyapong, Gemma Acheampong, Persis William-Mensah and Hor Halutie.

READ ALSO: Former Black Starlets player Essuman Dadzie is dead They managed to finish in a time of 44.77 seconds to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Doha later this year.

The qualification of the female relay team makes them the 3rd set of Ghanaian athletes to qualify for the World Championships.

In April, Ghanaian athletes Joseph Amoah and Josephine Anokye also sealed qualification to the Championships.