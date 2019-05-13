The one-week celebration will be observed on 19th May 2019 at Prince of Peace International School at Bubuashi a suburb of Accra.

Essuman Dadzie was part of the Black Starlets team that finished runners-up in the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup staged in Japan.

He played for Dawu Youngsters, which is now defunct.

Essuman Dadzie was a talented footballer but he could realise his full potentials.

Dadzie was the playing mate of Samuel Osei Kuffour who rose to prominence in his football career, winning the UEFA Champions League and several Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich.

After football Essuman Dadzie set-up his own football club called Logosport Soccer Academy.

Until he passed away, he was the coach of Blessing Soccer Academy.

Ghanaian football fans have lost one of the men that made Ghana proud in the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ghana lost the final against a superior opponent in Nigeria.