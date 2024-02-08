4 times Cote D'Ivoire made the AFCON final and how they fared

The only goal of a cagey contest in Abidjan came in the 65th minute when Haller's volley bounced down into the ground and up over Leopards goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

Côte d'Ivoire, also known as the Ivory Coast, has a prestigious history in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), reaching the tournament's final four times and showcasing the country's rich football talent and competitive spirit.

Here is a detailed look at each of those instances and how Côte d'Ivoire fared:

1. 1992 - Dakar, Senegal: Côte d'Ivoire Wins

Opponent: Ghana

Result: Côte d'Ivoire 0-0 Ghana (11-10 on penalties)

Highlight: The 1992 final is memorable for being one of the longest and most dramatic penalty shootouts in the history of AFCON. Côte d'Ivoire won their first-ever AFCON title in a nerve-wracking shootout, showcasing not only their skill but also their mental fortitude.

2. 2006 - Cairo, Egypt: Côte d'Ivoire Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Egypt

Result: Côte d'Ivoire 0-0 Egypt (2-4 on penalties)

Highlight: In a closely contested final against the host nation Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire was unable to secure their second title, falling short in another penalty shootout. The match underscored the fine margins in football, as the Elephants showed great resilience but ultimately could not overcome Egypt in Cairo.

3. 2012 - Libreville, Gabon: Côte d'Ivoire Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Zambia

Result: Côte d'Ivoire 0-0 Zambia (7-8 on penalties)

Highlight: Another heartbreak for Côte d'Ivoire came in 2012 when they reached the final with a team considered to be in its golden generation, featuring stars like Didier Drogba and Yaya Touré. However, they were upset by Zambia in a dramatic penalty shootout, missing out on the title despite being favorites.

4. 2015 - Bata, Equatorial Guinea: Côte d'Ivoire Wins

Opponent: Ghana

Result: Côte d'Ivoire 0-0 Ghana (9-8 on penalties)