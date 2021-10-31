A historic tale of the Sekondi Amazons in treble fortitude

The ecstatic aura amongst the Hasaacas Ladies fans was one for the books. Yes !!, history had unfolded on what seem to be the grounds for great strides in Ghanaian football. This time it wasn’t the historic moment when Accra Hearts of Oak beat Al Ahly to clinch the CAF champions league nor was it the disastrous May 9 event in the subsequent year either- God rest their souls.

This time, the Hasmal ladies from the shores of Sekondi emboldened their name in the history of women’s football by completing the domestic double in the Women’s Premiere League. The Commander in Chief of this historic moment however, was the one and only coach Yussif Basigi.

It was exactly the 96th minute when the referee blew her whistle to bring proceedings to an end at the Accra Sports Stadium. The beaming smiles from Hasaacas ladies filled the whole stadium up. The cameras captured the C.E.O of the club, Mrs Evelyn Nketsiah in her green embroidery, on her knees probably thanking the Lord, for reaching such a milestone.

For the longest time, since 2013, the Women’s Premier League has been controlled by two dominant and minatory teams. Many say, for any team to dream of clinching any domestic trophy, they’d have to go past Hasaacas Ladies and the Ampem Darkoa damsels.

These two teams have won a total 8 trophies between them, sealing their total dominance in the league. Hasaacas Ladies have been the better of the two as they’ve won a groundbreaking record of Five Premier League trophies. The most by any Women’s Premier League team.

The journey in winning the historic double in the women’s premier league was one for the books. It could probably pass for a featurette on Netflix HA! Perhaps oneday. The name of Ghana Football got tainted in June 2018 and ripped the love citizens had for the game. A whole lot of pivotal developments have followed suit setting the future of Ghanaian football in the right trajectory.

This has seen a change in the executive board including the President of the Ghana Football Association. Amongst the positive bits in this shift of power was seeing an immense improvement in women’s football. Eminent amongst them was including the Women’s game in the Star times deal to provide coverage of as many games as possible. Games were played on standard Astro turfs across the country.

Transportation to match venues were at its best and player welfare was treated as a priority. Sponsorships were secured to bolster the quality of the WPL. All these factors fed right into the quality of the WPL giving it the needed appeal to fans. Official Social media pages were created to establish a digital footprint for the women’s game as well.

All these great strides saw a massive nudge up the inimical hill of woes in Ghanaian women’s football.

Hasaacas Ladies set out for the ultimate kill as they were on a quest for not just their “Cliché” premier league title, but to write their names in the historical books of professional women’s football.

The season officially begun in January 2021, after the world of sports was thrown into a spiral of uncertainty when COVID-19 struck. This major factor is obviously why the journey of the Hasmal ladies is undoubtedly intriguing.

Their pilot game of the season was against Lady strikers, and they were already buzzing with enthusiasm for the upcoming season. The team made three important signings to set their game plan in motion. Veronica Appiah, Abigail Appiah and Faustina Aidoo were added to the Hasaacas squad. On January 7, 2021, the official twitter page of the ‘Ghana Women’s League Updates’ posted 6 players the Premier League should watch out for before the season commenced.

Two players from Hasaacas ladies, Milot Pokuaa and Boaduwaa Doris, made the list as they proved their sterling efforts in the truncated league of 2020. Doris had registered 9 goals in 7 appearances and her teammate, Pokuaa had also bagged 10 goals in her name.

With these players in their ranks, they were in a great position to shoot for the ultimate prize the season had to offer. Wining the Special Normalization Committee cup in 2019 bolstered their confidence level and with an experienced gaffer like Coach Yussif Basigi on their side, they were in for not just the battle, but to win the War.

The Robert Mensah Park was the grounds for their first fixture against Lady strikers. One of their fresh signings, Veronica Appiah, scored their very first goal of the campaign. Lady strikers got an equalizer through Suzzy Dede Teye.

That equalizer was short lived as Veronica completed a fairytale brace and a decider to the game eight minutes later on the 79th minute mark. Once again, the “doooooo”… ladies made a statement in the southern zone.

Their other 7 rivals in the southern zone had also set the tone for the battle to the ultimate. Significant amongst them was Police Ladies and Berry ladies. They all desired the Premier League title and had the whole season to compete for it.

The atmosphere was already intense and up in the Northern zone, Ampem Darkoa Ladies had already begun their quest as well, but it ended in a stale mate with KUSA Ladies in their first fixture.

After their pilot game against Lady strikers, gaffer of Hasaacas ladies, Yussif Bassigi in his post-match press was asked if he believed his team had the potential to win the league title.

He affirmed they had all it took to be favorites. “Today’s game was not the best of Hasaacas ladies, but we managed to get our three maximum points, so we’re moving on and you will see the best of Hasaacas ladies come the subsequent matches” he stated.

The subsequent matches did follow through with a goalless draw against Immigration ladies away at the McDan La Town Park. Janet Egyir won the Nasco Player of the match award after her pivotal performance in defense. For Hasaacas ladies, they couldn’t afford to slip down the table as their archrivals Berry ladies had recorded two wins in two matches already.

On 30th January, they were set to face Thunder Queens on their home turf, Gyandu Park at Sekondi. Thunder Queens came in as the underdogs since they were yet to record their first win of the season out of the draw and the loss they had in their name.

For Hasaacas Ladies, it was time to redeem themselves and set the trail back to winning ways. They did win alright by an own goal from Patience Preprah of Thunder Queens. The smile on their face was relatively tensed as Berry Ladies continued their three-game winning streak by beating Sea Lions in 2 goals to 1 scoreline.

Felicity Asante of Berry Ladies by then was leading the top scorer’s chart with 4 goals registered to her name already. For Hasaacas Ladies, they still hadn’t scored a goal after Veronica Appiah’s brace in match week 1.

Milot Pokuaa broke their goal drought when they faced Soccer Intellectuals FC. It was a crucial Away win for them but for some unknown reason, Berry ladies had their moxie and dexterity as a team on point.

Coach Yussif Basigi and his girls would have to crack a strategic code to surpass the formidable squad of Berry Ladies. This time, the Hasmal ladies were still second on the Southern zone table, two points behind Berry Ladies who were on 12 points.

In their next two matches, Hasaacas ladies recorded a one all draw against Sea Lions fc but regained their mojo by drubbing Police Ladies by 2 goals to 1. Berry Ladies were still not throwing in the towel and continued their unbeaten streak.

They however recorded a draw against Thunder Queens but kept their lead on the table with 16 points. Hasaacas ladies followed closely with 14 points. Closing the two points gap was a hurdle that seemed almost impossible to surmount and that made their Sekondi fans quite despondent.

The atmosphere was tensed in the Gyandu Park at Sekondi. The Ghana Football Association was still stern on COVID-19 protocols so just 25% of the fans were allowed near the match venue.

Tempers were high and the jeering of the crowd, though mild, was enough to know, this match was not just any ordinary encounter. A pivotal win here could shapeshift the whole title race in the southern zone. Yussif Bassigi knew the propensity if the game and how crucial the results would prove for his team. Coach of the Black Queens and Berry Ladies, Mercy Tagoe also understood the importance of this fixture as well.

It was going to be a fierce chess battle between two coaching Greats. The question that reverberated in the minds of both sides and their fans was, will Hasmal do the “doooo” and win this one or will Berry Ladies, with their nimble striker Felicity Asante vanquish Hasaacas ladies at their own backyard?

There was only way to find out as Felicia Addo blew her whistle for the commencement of the game. This was a battle between two great and experienced crop of players and the results could go any one’s way. A Clear scenario of “no man’s land”.

A wave of excitement filled the Gyandu park with fans yelling “dooooooooooooooo” at the highest note of their voices when Milot Opoku slotted in the first goal for Hasaacas ladies. It was just 2 minutes into the game and Hasmal were making a statement. They still had a lot to play for and the game was far from over.

The Hasmal ladies however showed so much resiliency in the game and quenched the unabated attack from Berry ladies. They ended the game with crucial maximum points. This win placed them first on the Southern Zone table. The Ladies were in dreamland as they relished their victory against Berry Ladies by ending their winning streak.

After match week six, enigmatic striker, Milot Abena Pokua was amongst the top five on the Top Scorers’ chart in the Women’s Premier League (both North and Southern Zone). Her instrumental output was paying off and all fans hoped for, was a consistent display from her. Hasaacas ladies were now on top of the league with 17 points, but Berry Ladies were still lurking around with 16 points. A point was not enough to calm the nerves of Hasaacas ladies, but it was a battle they were willing to fight. The first round was officially over, and the next round was going to prove crucial in deciding who had a real shot at representing the South in the playoff game for the ultimate title. The first round ended with Suzzy Dede Teye of Ladies Strikers FC winning the Nasco player of the month award. Joe Nana Adarkwa, Coach of Ampem Darkwa Ladies in the Northern zone, won Coach of the month with his team leading the table.

Teams regrouped, revised their respective gameplans and assessed their tactics as well. Hasaacas Ladies were also preparing ardently for the next round. They had become the kingpin target of all teams hence would have to work twice as hard if they wanted to keep their title-contending-hopes alive.

They however went into the second round with great news. They were named as Ghana’s representatives in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League. This was mainly because they won the NC Special Cup in 2019 and were still the defending champions.

They mauled Lady Strikers by 5 goals to 1 to commence the second round of the WPL. GAME ON!

And this time they had no room for losses. Archrivals, Berry Ladies were still determined to retrieve their number 1 spot after they also thrashed Immigration Ladies by 4 goals to 1. This title race between Berry ladies and Hasaacas Ladies had become the highlight of the season in the Southern Zone.

In the Northern zone, it was clear Ampem Darkoa Ladies were favorites to represent the North in the playoff finals. They had 22 points on the league log. Prison Ladies were second with 13 points. A nine-point margin was almost impossible to close especially against an intricate and exceptional side like the Ampem Darkwa Ladies. Their Mercurial striker, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah was leading the top scorers’ chart with 6 goals already. The team who plays them in the final will obviously have major tactical homework to fulfill to stand a chance of beating them.

The south was brimming with intensity when Hasaacas ladies beat immigration ladies by 3 goals to 0 to maintain their lead on the league log. Mercy Tagoe’s Berries also defeated Sea lions by a goal to nil. It had really gotten intense in the south at this rate and either Berry Ladies or Hasaacas Ladies would potentially represent the South. Hasaacas went on to vanquish Thunder Queens Fc with goals from Doris Boaduwaa, who scored a brace, Milot Pokuaa and Veronica Appiah. The Hasmal ship had set sail and there were no cannon balls from any team stopping it. They were determined to reach their treasured goal.

A major plot twist occurred in Match week 11 were both Hasaacas ladies and Berry Ladies dropped crucial points. It was however innocuous to the former since they drew against Immigration ladies in 2-2 thriller. Berry ladies however, lost to crosstown rivals, Police ladies and it minimalized their chances of surpassing Hasaacas Ladies. It was a crucial goal scored by Grace Animah of Police Ladies on the 40th minute mark. Hasaacas Ladies could now breathe easy with two points now segregating them from Berry Ladies. They were on top with 27 points this time, and all roads looked like it led to success this time.

Veronica Appiah and Milot Pokuaa just can’t stop scoring!!

In what was a massive mauling of Sea Lions FC, Evelyn Badu, Sophia Dadzie, Veronica and Milot graced the goal party barrage at the Nduom Sports Stadium. It ended 4 goals to 0 in favor of the Hasmal ladies. The game was initially postponed hence was played as an outstanding match.

Berry Ladies also hit a major slump when they lost to Thunder Queens by a goal to nil. Hasaacas Ladies were now in a pole position to represent the South as they were five points clear off Berry ladies with 30 points to their name.

They were still unbeaten and on a 12-game winning streak. A record-breaking streak in the history of the women’s premier league. Coach Yussif Basigi capped an incredible month he had, by winning the Nasco Coach of The Month award.

With two weeks more to go in the Women’s Premier league, Hasaacas Ladies, dropped a three-nil cannon ball on Police ladies to maintain their queenly reign on top of the league.

On the day of the last zonal lap, Hasaacas Ladies knew they already had both feet in the playoff final and as such had the hope to deliver aptly for their fans. Another massive encounter between the two Southern titans was set.

This time it would be held at the Madina Astro Turf, home of Berry Ladies. For Berry Ladies this was the time to put their avengers’ capes on and overturn their defeat at Sekondi way back in March.

To them, representing the South at the playoff final was off their table but breaking the winning record of Hasaacas ladies was a moment they desired. As poetic as it seemed, they delivered and defended their honor.

Grace Adams of Berry Ladies slotted in the only goal of the game on the 39th minute mark. Hasaacas Ladies went through 14 weeks of hurdles and games against some of the best teams in the Southern Zone of the Women’s Premier League.

They obtained their fifth nod to represent the South in the playoff final. In all their previous four finals, they won each of them and probably this final might lead to yet another victory. They were encountering a familiar rival in the final, Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

It was a game many fans looked forward to because this time, it wasn’t just a zonal match, it was a warfare. A warfare with so much at stake. We were going to see the tactical prowess of two experienced coaches, a battle of skills, drills, and resiliency amongst players from two of the most exceptional teams in the Women’s Premier League.

It was a game the public highly anticipated. Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkwa Ladies was the striker Janet Egyir of Hasaacas Ladies would be tasked to keep at bay. Milot Pokuaa of Hasaacas Ladies was also a player Ampem Darkoa Ladies would look out for.

When all is said and done, who would lift the trophy?

The FA Cup journey

The MTN Women’s FA cup has been a much-coveted trophy in the various strata of the Ghana Women’s League. Teams from Division I and the Premier League battle it out for the trophy and the additional incentives that come with it. Since its inception, it has only been won by a Precinct team, Police Ladies in 2017.

The Women’s FA Cup was officially launched in 2016 with the main sponsors being Sanford Women’s Clinic. Police Ladies defeated Thunder Queens by two goals to one to clinch the maiden trophy. Princella Adubea of Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the top goal scorer with six goals and Suzzy Dede Teye of Ladies Strikers won the discovery of the season.

For four long years, the Women’s Fa cup had been inactive with the advent of many discrepancies in the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

2021, was the year of FA cup renaissance. The Ghana Football Association announced MTN, Electroland Ghana and Nasco as the main sponsors of the tournament. This time the buzz around the FA Cup was well strategized to boost public interest.

The tournament was categorized into two major zones, Northern and Southern zone respectively. The Northern zone had three subzones and the southern, two subzones for the first round of games. It was the round of 32 and it promised to be a keenly contested string of elimination battles.

It almost felt like a time machine reversed time back to beginning of the season. Hasaacas Ladies were drawn to Lady Strikers in the Women’s FA cup round of 32. This time it was in the month of May and the inimical rainy weather was already in motion.

Lady strikers this time around gave Hasaacas Ladies a run for their money in what turned out to be one of the most thrilling games in the Women’s FA Cup. The game ended in a 3-3 draw and was the only game across all zones which was decided by a penalty shootout.

Hasmal ladies came out with their heads held high after a nerve wrecking penalty shootouts which ended 5-4 in their favor. The results were enough proof that the game was a sturdy one.

Hasaacas ladies advanced to the round of 16 and this time had to face defending champions, Police Ladies. Now, this had difficulty written all over it and the tactical savvy of coach Yussif Bassigi needed to manifest against that of a formidable squad brewing with the confidence of defending champions.

Tough Hurdle, but would he be able to overcome this one?

There was only one way to find out and that day came when the Hasmal ladies arrived at the McDan LA Town Park in Madina, Accra. Hasaacas Ladies were coming from a victory they secured after their outstanding game against Sea lions. They had sent the Lionesses straight to the cleaners after thrashing them by 4 goals to nothing.

That was a little boost to their confidence, but they knew this wasn’t a Premier league match. This was a Knockout game and any slip against the defending champions would squash any hopes they had for the trophy. It was a 3:00pm kickoff match on a relatively humid Sunday.

Again, another hard-fought battle on the Madina turf. Hasaacas ladies took the lead against Police ladies right on the 45th minute mark. Poetically, on the 90th minute mark, Police Ladies found an equalizer and it was a classic “Bring it on” moment from the home side.

The luck of the Hasmal ladies shone after their penalty shootout when they beat the defending champions by 5 goals to 3. Their confidence this time had rippled to an all-time high after this Win. It looked like they were willing to ride on this to the very top.

Again, it was the only game across all the zones to have resulted in penalty shootouts. Hasaacas ladies were on to something and for whatever reason, opponents feared to know, nonetheless.

After beating them in the FA Cup on May 23, they returned to their home turf, Gyandu Park and hammered the final nail into the coffin of Police ladies FC in the WPL. Back-to-back defeats would be a hard pill to swallow for Polas FC but that’s the Hasmal ladies. They do what they ‘dooooooo’.

In the Quarter finals, they were drawn against Northern Ladies. It was a classic match between the opposite cardinal points in the WPL. Northern Ladies were fourth on the premier league table with 22 goals in their name. They had mauled FC Savannah by 5 goals to nil in the round of 16 and were a side to watch out for.

This Quarter final game was on the turf of the Hasaacas Ladies, the Gyandu Fortress. They were yet to taste defeat on their home turf. This time it was a smooth sail after they beat their Northern opponents by 2 goals to nil. Azumah Bugre netted the first goal and Doris Boaduwaa added the second and final goal of the game on the 85th minute mark.

Their next crucial battle was with a Superficial side from the Northern zone, Supreme Ladies and it was going to be a fierce battle. Each had their eyes feasted on making it to the final. Supreme ladies were graced with the service of one of the most lethal sharp shooters in the Women’s league, Sandra Owusu Ansah.

She had 10 goals to her name in the league. Electrifying Hasaacas Duo, Milot Abena Pokuaa and Veronica Appiah had 9 goals each to their names. Supreme Ladies beat Prisons Ladies in the Quarter finals after two successive late strikes from their Star player, Sandra. This pivotal semi-final clash was one each side relished.

For Coach Yussif Bassigi, his conservative style of play had seen Hasaacas ladies record the least number of goals (7) than any other Premier League side.

They had finished the season sixth on the northern zone table but had a very impressive run in the FA Cup campaign. Hasaacas ladies were also in the middle of painting what would be a historical and monumental art for themselves.

The game begun at Wesco Park in Kumasi, the home turf of Supreme ladies. Utilizing the home energy, Supreme Ladies took an early lead through Linda Owusu Ansah on the 9th minute mark. After battling it out in the first half, it was Supreme Ladies who had one foot in the finals.

The second half resumed, and it looked like all hope was lost for Hasaacas ladies. A minute after the sixtieth hour mark turned the tides wavering, when Milot Abena Pokua found the back of the net.

Both sides were on their toes and densely focused now to find the winning goal. Boaduwaa Doris stepped up this time and added the needed indelible goal to launch Hasaacas ladies to their very first FA Cup final in the history of the club. For Supreme Ladies, it was an emotional moment considering how hard they fought for this win, but the will of Hasaacas Ladies was just too staggering.

Ampem Darkwa Ladies had also beaten Thunder Queens to book their place in the final. The story blithesomely got better with a splash of incurable and addictive suspense. The resounding question was who will win the playoff finals of the Women’s Premier league and the Finals of the Women’s FA cup?

THIS IS A CLASH OF THE TITANS, THEY COULD BOTH SHARE THE TWO TROPHIES AT STAKE OR SWOON IN FOR THE GLORY OF CLINCHING A HISTORIC DOMESTIC DOUBLE.

Either way, 26th June and July 3rd, 2021, would be pivotal in carving a major historic feat in Ghanaian Women’s football.

Premium battle, ultimate battle... One titan

“They are losing tomorrow……We are leaving no stones unturned…”

When anyone hears this on air or reads it somewhere, then there is no doubt that an intense final is lurking somewhere. Emotions flare up and tensed nerves are exacerbated as it draws nearer and nearer.

After Six months of scintillating football display from the players in the women’s premier league, the battle lines were drawn. A classic display of wits, skills and masterfully crafted gameplan were highly anticipated by fans from both sides. Hasaacas Ladies were poised and entering this game with the records in their favor. Ampem Darkoa Ladies were a strong squad laced with a dense experience in the Premier league. They had the services of prolific and ace striker, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah. Milot Abena Pokua, top scorer for the Hasmal ladies would have to bring all the skills in her arsenal for this one. Mercurial signing, Veronica Appiah had proven her worth throughout the campaign and Doris Boaduwaa had also been instrumental for the squad. Janet Egyir had forged a dominant concrete wall at the Hasaacas backline and keeping Ophelia at bay was a moment she looked forward to.

“This a tough assignment for us but due to our preparations, it’s been easy for us, against Hasaacas, it is a tough assignment, but we will work hard and with determination we will win. Win and nothing else” Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa of Ampem Ladies assured in his pre-game interview ahead of the playoff finals.

“They are losing tomorrow……We are leaving no stones unturn, Hasaacas are going straight for the title” coach Yussif Basigi stated in his pre-game interview..

These two sets of finals were between the best defending team and the best attacking team. For many pundits, running a predictive analysis between two sides like this was almost impossible.

At exactly 4pm on the Madina Astro turf, Referee Joyce Obenewaa blew her whistle for the commencement of the game. It was a rusty start for both sides, but Hasaacas Ladies had the hang of it. On the 11th minute, Faustina Nyame headed the ball in from close range to give the Hasmal Ladies the lead.

Ampem Darkwa prowled immediately for the equalizer but were denied on two occasions by impeccable saves from Grace Banwa. By the 30th minute, Ampem Darkwa Ladies were frustrated when Evelyn Badu scored from a set piece to extend the lead of Hasmal. Ampem Darkoa kept looking for loopholes to pull themselves back into the game, but the Hasaacas’ shot stopper kept saving their balls.

Doris Boaduwaa capped the final off with an astounding brace to see off the Techiman based team. As expected, the Hasmal ladies strummed the field in utmost joy and excitement after the final whistle was blown.

They went all out for the price and clinched it. It was all joy and smiles on the faces of “doooo” ladies as captain Janet Egyir lifted their shiny trophy. The fireworks and excitement in the atmosphere were informed by their resiliency and teamwork.

They had beaten Ampem Darkoa Ladies in a consecutive playoff final. Last they faced each other was in 2019 during the final of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special cup competition. Ampem Darkoa were the defending champions of the Women’s Premier League for four years and archrivals, Hasaacas clinched their fifth WPL Trophy at their expense.

The joy in the Hasmal camp was immense but it was not yet over. The question that resounded in the minds of the players and their respective fans was: Will History be made by Hasaacas Ladies when they win the domestic double? or will Ampem Darkoa ladies attain this one as revenge and make history for their club?

The scrolls were set in motion as history was going to be written in Ghana football. 3rd July, in the year of our Lord was the finals for the highly coveted MTN Women’s FA Cup.

It was a Sunny Saturday afternoon and the WPL’s titans were going to battle it out on the Accra Sports stadium. It would be the first time a non-precinct team would win it. For 4 years, Police Ladies warmed the seat of defending champions, and they only had 90 minutes more till their reign ends.

With the quality of both sides, the game was quite too close to call yet. Hasaacas Ladies were bursting with confidence after their 4-0 victory against their final opponents. That, to them, was the advantage they needed.

The grand finale commenced, and Hasaacas Ladies were in total dominance on the field. Ampem Darkwa Ladies, ironically decided to play conservative football with just one striker, Ophelia Amponsah upfront.

Hasaacas ladies adopted a more open and attack-minded style of play. Playing defensively exposed the porosity in the defense of Ampem Darkwa. This is a side who are used to playing quick attacking football and to many pundits, the tactics of Coach Adarkwa would be costly to the team.

Rightly so, with a quick and fluid counterattack, Doris Boaduwaa slotted the ball past Evelyn Yeboah to put Hasmal in the lead. The “doooo” machine was set in motion and their fans were buzzing already.

Mavis Owusu of Ampem Darkwa, had the ball on the right flank and managed to get past her marker at the edge of the 18-yard but the final shot was feeble, and Grace Banwa handled it.

For the most part of the game, it was an ardent battle in the midfield for both sides. Ophelia Amponsah was gifted a glorious chance on the 41st minute mark in the game but failed to bury it when she shot wide across the face of goal.

On the 44th minute, Milot Abena Pokua capitalized on a poor mistake from captain, Mawia Uwaisa of Ampem Darkwa Ladies and lofted the ball past Evelyn Yeboah from the left flank. It was a two-goal tally just into the first half. For the despondent fans of Ampem Darkwa, they wondered if there’d be a repeat of the previous week’s final.

The second half saw a more determined and probing reaction from Ampem Darkwa. The nimble winger, Sonia Opoku and Ophelia Amponsah tried their best to break into the firm defensive wall of Hasaacas ladies, but Janet Egyir and Faustina Aidoo kept them in check and at bay.

Mansa Hommey finally blew her whistle for the end of proceedings and alas!!! The “dooo” ship were bringing the double to the Western coast of Sekondi. It was an enigmatic moment for a resilient squad by all standards. Coach Yussif Bassigi was stunned and C.E.O of Hasaacas Ladies, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah was on her knees saying a word of prayer probably for how far her ladies have come.

A tepid start to the season was not enough to quench the raging ambitions of these marvelous group of Amazons. They made history by being the first team ever in Professional women’s football to win a domestic double in Ghana.

Their next major hurdle was the Maiden WAFU Zone B women’s Championship. The competition was also serving as the qualifiers for the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt. West Africa was handed two berths out of the total 8 berths.

That would be a different battle to fight another day. They were excited with this historic moment and they enjoyed every moment that came with it.

The West African statement

The best, they say comes from the west. Hasmal Ladies, who hailed from the Western Region of Ghana, were determined to live up to that statement.

Having secured the domestic double, Hasaacas Ladies nursed their ambitions further into in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

They were drawn in Group B of the WAFU Zone B Championship alongside River Angels from Nigeria and AS Police de Niamey of Niger. As far as history run in African Women’s football, Nigerians always outclassed the Ghanaians on every level. Before their Triple-threat journey, Hasmal signed Northern Ladies player, Jafaru Rahma and Lauratu Issaka from Mfatseman Royal FC. The team solicited funds from the crowd to fund their upcoming tournament. The government also stepped in and made huge donations to the team to go all the way for Gold. Vice president of Ghana, DR. Mahamadu Bawumia donated $10,000 to pledge his support to the team. Information Minister, Honorable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also donated to the team at an undisclosed fee.

All was set for Hasaacas Ladies in their quest for a third trophy. This time, they were going all the way to Abidjan to battle it out. River Angels was their pilot fixture and Coach Basigi, adopted a 4-4-2 style of play. He was convinced the attacking style of play would do the magic against River Angels. A Ghanaian and Nigeria rivalry was ignited once again, and River Angels delivered a hard blow to Hasaacas Ladies. Hasaacas lost by 2 goals to nil. They clearly had work to do and strip any aura complacency in the squad.

Their next game was against AS police Niamey, and they had all to play for. Hasaacas Ladies of old days manifested on the field, and they vanquished the Nigerien team by a 3-0 score line. Milot Pokua graced the victory with a brace and Doris Boaduwaa scored the first goal. They qualified out of the group with 3 points which was more than enough to launch them int the penultimate stage of the tournament.

In the Semi-final, the first and second from Group A and B of the WAFU Zone B competition will be pitted against each other. Hasaacas were slated to meet USFA of Burkina Faso on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Stade Champroux at Abidjan. Lauratu was reported ill after the previous game against AS Police. So, she couldn’t play with the squad.

This game was a pivotal one and all teams in the Semi-Finals had everything to play for. Both finalists will secure an automatic qualification to the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Hasaacas Ladies proved their adroit skills on the pitch and hammered two goals at both sides of the half. Veronica Appiah and Doris Boaduwaa scored these goals to keep their treble hopes alive.

The Hasmal ladies automatically qualified for the CAF Women’s Champions League after beating USFA. River Angels also thrashed Académie Amis du Monde by 5 goals to 1.

Once again, the two soccer powerhouses in African Women’s football were bound to clash. Both had gained qualification to the final tournament in Egypt. The statistics were obviously in favor of River Angels and their earlier win against Hasaacas Ladies clearly made them favorites to win the WAFU Zone B Championship.

River Angels hadn’t been in football action since 2019. The 2020 season of the Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) was truncated due to COVID. Nonetheless, they cruised into the finals like they were playing beginner mode on FIFA. Hasaacas Ladies had a major task on their shoulders if they stood any chance against this experienced side.

The official website of the Hasaacas football franchise juxtaposed this match to a 1982 clash where the Hasaacas male team played Nigerian side, Heartland FC in a WAFU Zone B tournament final. “…. And that was for the men’s and the rivalry has now renewed itself in the women’s edition of the WAFU Zone B Championship” the site read.

This said match, which was held 39 years ago, saw Sekondi Hasaacas defeat the Nigerian Greats by a goal to nil to clinch the trophy. Was history about to repeat itself? There was only one way to find out…. “so, we urge for the repeat of 1982” the site further stated.

On Thursday, August 5, the final game was imminent. The Stade Robert Champroux would

be the venue for the champions of this important final fixture.

Veronica Appiah set the game rolling after she opened the scoring in less than one minute. River Angels clapped back quickly to put the game level. They were dominating possession after their newfound form. Marquee Hasaacas player, Milot Pokuaa couldn’t continue the game after securing multiple injuries. This came as a huge blow to the Hasmal ladies. She was however replaced by Success Ameyaw in the 4th minute.

Perpetual Agyekum, on the 42nd minute mark put Hasaacas at the helm of affairs once more after she scored a sublime freekick. After the break, River Angels tried to outclass the Hasmal ladies. But Yussif Basigi’s tactical savvy was enough to hold River Angels off and halt their lethal counterattacks. The defensive backline of Hasaacas led by Janet Egyir and her partner Faustina Aidoo was top notch. They were flanked at the defense by Perpetual Agyekum and Regina Antwi.

Azumah Bugre stretched the lead to 3-1 leaving River Angels more hard work to do in closing in on the gap. Try as the Nigerians did, there was little chance with Grace Banwa in goal. Proceedings ended and Hasaacas Ladies made history by securing the Treble. The first women’s club in Ghana to have achieve such an enigmatic feat.

History was set in the Western Region of Ghana. For many years Ghana has been ruled out as a powerhouse in African Women’s football.

The Hasmal ladies made a strong statement continentally and set a different narrative in Ghanaian Women’s football. A Renaissance in Ghana Women’s football was geared up and set on the upward trajectory.

This squad together with Coach Yussif Basigi will go down in History as one of the most formidable squad to have played in Ghana. The journey is not over yet as they hope to make the treble a Quadruple if the win the CAF Women’s Champions League.