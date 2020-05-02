According to the former defender, the star pair rather preferred to share their bonuses among the other players.

Abedi Pele and Tony were two of the most influential Ghanaian footballers in the 1990s, with both playing top level European football at the time.

Abedi was a star with French giants Olympique Marseille, while Yeboah was also a key figure at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former Ghana defender Joe Addo

Both players also played in numerous AFCONS together, and were part of the Ghana side that lost the final of the 1992 AFCON to Cote d’Ivoire.

Having played alongside both Abedi and Yeboah, Joe Addo has now revealed that the star pair never took their bonuses while lining up for the national team.

“In my time at the national team, Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah never took their winning bonuses and per diems. They always wanted their share to be distributed among the rest of the team,” Addo told Joy FM, as quoted by Footballghana.com.

"They even gave us money on top and because of that we wanted to die for them on the pitch. They had families they could have given the money to but they gave it to us instead.

“We knew that we will get money from them even before the administrators pay us,” he added.