‘Ernest Nuamah will be a great player’ – Abedi Pele endorses wonderkid

Emmanuel Ayamga

Three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Ayew Pele has endorsed Ghanaian wonderkid Ernest Nuamah as a player to watch out for.

Abedi Pele says Ernest Nuamah will be a great player
Abedi Pele says Ernest Nuamah will be a great player

The 58-year-old said he has seen video clips of Nuamah and is convinced the winger will develop into a great player.

Nuamah has been in imperious form this season, which is his debut in Europe, after joining Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

The 19-year-old has taken the Danish topflight by storm, where he has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in all competitions.

Nuamah showed his quality to Ghanaians up close when he starred in the Black Meteors’ 2023 U23 AFCON qualifying playoff against Algeria.

The teen sensation was a lively presence in the first leg in Annaba and provided the all-important assist for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s winner in the second leg as Ghana triumphed 2-1 on aggregate to qualify for the U23 AFCON.

In a post on Twitter, Ghanaian great Abedi Pele said he has seen enough of Nuamah to suggest he will be great.

“I have had the chance to watch the clips of this maestro! He will be great. Seen,” the former Marseille star tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan has also tipped Nuamah to become the next big thing.

The veteran forward believes the Nordsjaelland winger has everything it takes to take his career to the next level.

“Another next big thing for Ghana. Check out the jersey number he is wearing,” Gyan posted on social media, accompanied by a photo of Nuamah.

Nuamah will be one of the players to watch when the Black Meteors grace the 2023 U23 AFCON in Morocco in June.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
