How Abedi Pele’s name secured Accra-London expeditioners Police escort through Morocco

The adventurous group explored several countries en route to their destination, driving through Ivory Coast, Morocco, Monaco, Spain, among other cities.

A member of the group Teddy told Peace FM that they faced some immigration issues on some borders, adding that, in Rabat, they got a police to escort them to Tangier when he was informed they were from the same country as the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been an interesting journey if not for some borders where you have to pay immigration fees and other monies they demand from us, I would say people have been happy with our journey,” he said.

“For instance, when we arrived in Rabat (Morocco) heading to Tangier, we met this Police rider who asked us where we come from and we answered Ghana, then he asked Abedi Pele?

“From there he turned on his siren and led us through the highway just because he was happy with the name Abedi Pele. Where we have been to, when we mention Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, we receive the best of treatment.”

Pulse Nigeria

Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 58-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.