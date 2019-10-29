Led by inspirational captain, Ahmed Gariba AKA Mallam who netted a handful of goals, Accra Giants first demolished Western Tigers of the Western Region 5-2 in the opening game of the 3-team round-robin event before humbling Kumasi based Zongo Lions 2-0 in the concluding fixture to earn maximum points, top the section and book their place in the grand finale against the already qualified Ashanti Warriors on November 30.

Skate

Powered by the International Skate Soccer Federation, Western Tigers and Zongo Lions played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the other match to settle matters in round 2 of the competition which kicked off in Kumasi some few months ago and involves physically challenged individuals who are offered a way to earn a living as well as take them off street begging.

Indeed such was the excitement and quality that it left Managing Director of co-sponsors, Binatone Ghana, Venu Babu in awe of the players' performances.

“That was some excellent displays, I don't think any of us watching even thought these are physically challenged guys. We are happy you all came here to support and witness Skate Soccer, we will continue to do our best to support them," Mr. Babu said.

President of IFSS, Mr. Albert Frimpong expressed delight at the performance of all the teams and reiterated that it will get better in the finals.

Skate

"It's been another wonderful day of skate soccer, all the players did very well and this makes us happy because clearly they are enjoying it which means our aim to take them off the streets is working. We hope to see much better action in the final next month," Mr. Frimpong stated.

"We are so grateful to our sponsors especially MTN Binatone as well as media for your endless support and publicity. The fans have also been helpful and we have lots of prizes giveaways for them during the finals, many more are still welcome," he added.