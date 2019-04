The tournament which is set to begin from June 21 to July 19 will be played Egypt.

Below are the confirmed AFCON 2019 groups in full:

Group A - Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B - Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi.

Group C - Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D - Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

Group E - Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F - Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau