Whiles the country still lacks many world champions, the likes of Richard Commey and Isaac Dogboe are raising the flag of Ghana very high.

One man who hopes to change boxing scene in the next few years is youngster Prince Larbi, who began his training at age three.

Currently six-years-old, Prince trains daily at the Wisdom gym with his father Daniel Larbi, as he aims to carve a boxing career.

“My son loves boxing very much so that is how everything started. From the beginning, I knew there was something in him,” his father, Daniel Larbi told UTV Ghana.

“I tried to dissuade him, but he was persistent about becoming a boxer so I had to support him. Currently, I can say he is doing very well and the whole world can testify to that.”

Mr. Larbi believes his son has all it takes to reach the top and predicts that Prince will be world champion by the time he is 19.

“I am very confident that by the age of 18 or 19, this boy will become a world champion in boxing. That is what we are trying him for.

“We don’t want him to become just a boxer, but a world champion. That is what we are aiming at,” he added.