The CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on Thursday, 11 April 2019, in Cairo, Egypt approvedthe draw procedure for the final tournament of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.

The procedure was proposed by the Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations at its meeting

24-hours earlier.

The pots and the seeding procedure of the qualified teams were based on the latest FIFA ranking, which was released on 4th April 2019. This new seeding process is similar to that of the FIFA World Cup.

Six countries including the hosts and the holders Egypt and Cameroon, respectively have been seeded.

Ghana who are ranked sixth in the FIFA world ranking should have been seeded if preference hadn’t been given to the hosts and the defending champions.

Based on the rankings, the established pots are as follows

POT 1 EGYPT CAMEROON SENEGAL TUNISIA NIGERIA MOROCCO

POT 2 DR CONGO GHANA MALI COTE D’IVOIRE GUINEA ALGERIA

POT 3 SOUTH AFRICA UGANDA BENIN MAURITANIA MADAGASCAR KENYA

POT 4 ZIMBABWE NAMIBIA GUINEE BISSAU ANGOLA TANZANIA BURUNDI

Twenty-four countries have booked their place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The participating countries have been expanded from 16 nations to 24 countries for the very first time.

The Africa Cup of Nations has been shifted from January to June, with effect from 2019.