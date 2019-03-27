According to him, only deserving players will make it into the Ghana squad for the tournament which kickstart in June.

Speaking before Ghana’s 3-1 win over Mauritania on Tuesday, Appiah said he is keen to give every player the opportunity to justify his inclusion.

“Sometimes, the name alone does not count and you need to take tough decisions and go on with the team,” the Black Stars coach said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“Some of them played and I will make sure they will play so that not myself alone, every Ghanaian can assess them and decide whether they are better or we should still rely on those we know already.

“It is important that you have such opportunities so when making the final team, we all assess them, know what they can do and what they bring on board,” he added.

Appiah led Ghana to a 3-1 win over Mauritania in an international friendly at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Kwesi Appiah, Caleb Ekuban and Thomas Partey were enough to secure a win for the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars also beat Kenya 1-0 last Saturday to finish top of Group F in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.