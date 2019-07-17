Tunisia and Nigeria suffered a 1-0 defeat and a 2-1 loss respectively against Senegal and Algeria in the semi-finals, respectively.

Morale in the camp of both teams seems to be low, following their semi-finals defeats, but it appears Nigeria suffered a bigger blow because they had a higher expectation for the team.

Match facts and team news

Tunisia

Midfielder Ferjani Sassi will be looking to make up for his missed penalty in the semi-final, and the Zamalek man has had plenty of support whilst at the tournament. Sassi is likely to start and could have a crucial role in containing the Nigerian midfield.

Tunisia will rely on Mzakni and Khazri who have had a good tournament. They have been decisive in the play of the Tunisians and once again they will be counted on in their game against Nigeria.

Nigeria

As for Nigeria, they were just seconds away from taking Algeria to extra-time, before Riyad Mahrez hammered home a 20-yard free-kick to seal Les Vert's place in the final.

A sloppy tackle allowed for an Algerian free-kick in range for the Manchester City star.

Odion Ighalo is the leading top scorer of the tournament with four goals, so he will be looking forward to increasing his goal tally when he faces Tunisia.

Etebo and Wilfred Ndidi have been Influential characters in the Nigeria midfield, having won and retained possession more than any midfield duo in the tournament.

Alex Iwobi has been key to Nigeria’s attacking play with his effective dribbles and runs to torment defenders.

Head to head

Tunisia and Nigeria have as many as 18 games in all competitions.

The Carthage Eagles have been the better part, having won six as against four wins for the Super Eagles, with eight ending in a draw.

Nigeria are undefeated against Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations (W2, D2)

They met in the third-place play-off of the 1978 continent’s showpiece. The game was abandoned at the time it was tied at 1-1 to protest officiating. Nigeria were awarded a 2-0 win.