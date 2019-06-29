Ghana were held to a two all draw against Benin on Tuesday, June 25 in their opening Group F game to create doubts about the title credentials of the four times champions of Africa.

They have played out another drawn game against defending champions Cameroon and as it stands now they will need a win against Guinea Bissau to secure qualification to the knockout stage of the competition.

Ghana took control of the game in the early minutes and created some goal-scoring opportunities, but the likes of Kassim Nuhu, Christian Atsu fluffed them.

Cameroon warmed themselves into the game and also had their own turn of the possession after the first 15 minutes.

In the process, Nje and Bassagog threatened Ghana’s goal area and called Richard Ofori to duty on several occasions but he stood to the test.

In one of the chances that fell the way of Cameroon, Baba Rahman lost the ball and Christian Bassagog capitalised on that to create space and gave it to Nje before he collected it back. He then struck the ball, but Richard Ofori made a sensational save to deny him.

Nje also came close to scoring but Jonathan Mensah had a touch of the ball to prevent the Cameroonian from getting a full control of it in the second half.

Cameroon afterwards continued to dominate play and pilled pressure on Ghana.

Kwabena Owusu brought some new energy into the play of the Black Stars.

And shortly after his introduction, he was gifted a ball. Owusu took the ball to the Cameroonians created space and shot it at goal, but `unfortunately, he was denied by the woodwork.

Ghana seized control of the game and it appeared Kwesi Appiah’s decision to bring on Asamoah Gyan and Kwabena Owusu improved the play of Ghana. The Black Stars took control of possession in the die embers and created some decent opportunities that could have resulted in a goal.

The records still stands that Ghana have never beaten Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) (L2, D3).

All their three group games in the AFCON have ended in a draw.

The Black Stars also ensured that they have not lost a second group game in the AFCON since their 2-1 loss against Togo in 1998.