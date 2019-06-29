READ MORE: Here is the squad Kwesi Appiah should field against Cameroon

The Black Stars are yet to beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their four previous meetings in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Team news and match facts

Cameroon

Cameroon have a good record when bidding to retain this trophy, finishing as runners-up in 1986 after a 1984 triumph and securing back-to-back successes in 2000 and 2002.

Cameroon posted a comfortable 2-0 win in their opening fixture against Guinea Bissau and will be hoping to record back to back group stage victories when they take on Ghana in the second round of group fixtures.

Yaya Banana's header and Stephane Bahoken's right-footed strike handed all the three points against Equatorial Guinea.

Coach Clarence Seedorf is likely to maintain the squad that recorded a 2-0 win over Equatorial Guinea.

There are no injury concerns in the camp of Cameroon heading into the tie.

Ghana

The Black Stars remain the only side to have reached either the semi-finals or the final of every Africa Cup of Nations since 2008. An African record of at least six consecutive semi-finals, but they have nothing to show for it in terms of silverware.

Ghana have failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the past 37 years. They last won the AFCON in 1982.

Cameroon have won the AFCON five times, one more than Ghana, but surprisingly, they achieved all their five triumphs after Ghana had won all their four.

The Black Stars last won the competition in 1982, while Cameroon first won it in 1984.

Kwesi Appiah is expected to make about three changes to his team against Cameroon. John Boye and Thomas Agyapong have been ruled out of the tie with suspension and injury, respectively.

Andre Ayew who received a knockout against Benin has reportedly declared himself fit for the game, but he might not be rushed into the clash against Cameroon, so he is likely to start from the bench.

Jordan Ayew put up a stellar performance against Benin. He scored and assisted his senior brother Andre Ayew’s goal and crowned it with the man of the match award.

Jordan will be very keen if Ghana want to break the jinx against Cameroon.

Kwesi Appiah’s side is full of proven performers with plenty of experience, but they do have a history of faltering in big matches at the Africa Cup of Nations.

After finishing as runners-up twice and being beaten semi-finalists on three other occasions in the last five renewals, the pressure is on to perform.

Head to head

Ghana have dominated Cameroon in all competitions. The four times champions of Africa have reigned supreme in six (6) of their 15 meetings against the five times champions, with three (3) going in favour of the latter, while six (6) have ended in a draw.

The Black Stars have never beaten the Indomitable Lions in their four previous meetings in the AFCON (W2, D2).

Cameroon edged Ghana 2-0 in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semis en route to becoming champions, which was the last time they faced off.