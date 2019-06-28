Kwesi Appiah is expected to make changes to the Black Stars team that that drew two all against Benin on Tuesday.

Pulse Sports after a critical look at Kwesi Appiah’s team against the Squirrels of Benin is looking forward to a line that will bring life into the Black Stars team against African champions Cameroon.

John Boye and Thomas Agyapong who featured in Ghana’s opener against Benin will have no part to play against Cameroon due to suspension and injury, respectively.

This implies that Coach Kwesi Appiah needs to fill their spaces with two new ‘faces.

In the post, Richard Ofori should continue to man the post for the Black Stars against Cameroon.

Andy Yiadom will maintain the right full-back position, which he was deployed to against Benin.

Whereas, Lumor Agbenyenu although had a terrible night against Benin, should be given another chance in Saturday’s tie.

Kassim Nuhu who had a hand in Ghana’s two goals should be partnered with Jonathan Mensah. The former Udinese defender is expected to bring his experience to the table when he teams-up with the debutant.

Ghana were outnumbered in midfield by Benin, so Kwesi Appiah should bring additional man to the centre of the park where the Black Stars have over the years being a force to reckon with.

Pulse Sports believes that Kwadwo Asamoah can fit in a three-man midfield with Mubarak Wakaso in the middle, while Thomas Partey operates from the right side of the midfield, with the former Juventus wingback being deployed to the left side of the midfield.

Andre Ayew who received a knock and couldn’t complete the entire duration of the game against Benin should start from the bench against Cameroon.

Kwesi Appiah should go for three attackers, with Samuel Owusu who brought some urgency into Ghana’s game against Benin until he was withdrawn for tactical reason following John Boye’s send-off, operating from the right, while Christian Atsu cuts in from the left wing to support Jordan Ayew who will lead the attack in a 4-3-3 formation.