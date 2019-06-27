According to reports coming from the Stars’ camp, the skipper and midfielder suffered injuries during Ghana’s encounter with Benin.

Agyapong sustained a thigh injury and had to be substituted and Ayew injured his ankle towards the end of the game.

The Black Stars team doctor has since sent both players for scans on Wednesday, June 26 to confirm the degree of the injuries.

With the excerption of the two players the rest are fit and training for Ghana’s next game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun on Saturday, June 29.

The senior national soccer team will lock horns with their Camerounian counterparts at the Ismailia Stadium on Saturday, June 29 at 5 p.m.