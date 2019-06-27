The winner of the Group C topliner will book their ticket to the knock stage of the competition.

This tie has been dubbed a clash between Sadio Mane and Ryad Mahrez as the spotlight is going to be on the two delightful players in the Premier League.

Team news and match facts

Senegal

Senegal have won three of their previous five games in the Africa Cup of Nations (D2), as many as in their previous 17 (D4 L10).

The Teranga Lions have never lifted this trophy, but they are the highest-ranked team in the FIFA ratings at 22 and have all the tools to go a long way in Egypt.

Sadio Mane missed Senegal’s opener against Tanzania due suspension, so he is expected to bring more life to the attack of the Teranga Lions in their clash against Algeria.

Everton’s Idrissa Gueye and Cheikhou Kouyate of Crystal Palace are familiar faces, while Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with Manchester United.

When about Mahrez, Senegal boss Aliou Cisse told a pre-match news conference: "There's no anti-Mahrez plan or similar for [Sofiane] Feghouli or [Yacine] Brahimi. They're all good players."

Of Mane, he added: "The return of Sadio Mane can bring us more, he is one of our leaders and he is ready."

Algeria

After winning against Kenya (2-0), Algeria could win two Africa Cup of Nations games in a row for the first time since 1996 (also two).

The Desert Foxes started the 2019 AFCON campaign with a win against their opponent.

Ryad Mahrez their talisman was on the scoresheet so as their new goal machine Baghdad Bounedjah, hitting the back of the net from the spot kick.

They will be a major threat for the solid Senegalese defence which has a world class centreback in the person of Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli in the fold.

They will be keen in their clash against the Teranga Lions of Senegal, since how well they will fare will go the long way to hand them a good result in this tie.

Islam Slimani has scored Algeria's past two goals against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Head to head

Algeria have dominated their opponents Senegal in their previous clashes. In 20 meetings the Desert Foxes have won 11, as against 4 by the Teranga Lions, with five games ending in a draw.

Senegal are yet to beat Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations. The North African have won two with one game ending in a draw.