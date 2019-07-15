The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) recorded a total of 50 games, after the semi-finals

A total of 100 goals have been scored in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is an average of 2.0 goals per game.

However, more goals were registered in the first round than in the second round and third rounds: 27 goals against 16 goals and 25, respectively.

The round of 16 produced 19 goals in eight games, whereas the quarter-finals recorded nine goals in four games.

The last four stage of the competition witnessed four goals in two games.

Odion Ighalo of Nigeria is leading the top scorer’s chart with four goals

A total of 170 yellow cards have been flashed so far in the 2019 AFCON.

Only the second round recorded 40 yellow cards which are slightly more than the 36 and the 39 cautions in the first round and the third round respectively.

The round of 16 witnessed 31 yellow cards, with the quarters and semis recording 16 and seven yellow cards, respectively.

Five players have been shown the red card thus far

The first player to score in the 2019 AFCON was Trezeguet of Egypt against Zimbabwe

The first player to register two goals in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was Mickael Pote of Benin against Ghana.

Algeria are the highest scoring nation with 12 goals after the semis

Pote of Benin has scored the fastest goal in the tournament thus far. It came under 2 minutes against Ghana.

John Boye of Ghana was the first player to be sent off in the ongoing AFCON. He was handed the matching off orders after receiving his second booking against Benin.

Talent Chawapiwa of Zimbabwe was the first player to receive a caution in their 1-0 defeat to Egypt.

14 penalties have been awarded in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Eight have been converted, while three have been wasted: Sadio Mane is the worst offender, having missed twice from the spot kick.

The first team to benefit from a penalty decision was Guinea in their 2-2 draw against Madagascar. This was converted by Francois Kamano.

Four players have scored an own goal.