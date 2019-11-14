The match is expected to kick-off at 7pm local time.

Both teams begin their journey to the next AFCON in Cameroon after a poor performance at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

The Black Stars of Ghana exited the competition in the round of 16 while the South Africans lost to Nigeria in the quarter finals.

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah is expected to hand some debutants the opportunity to play for the senior national team.

Ghana have played South Africa 13 times; 11 being competitive matches. The two African giants have drawn five times in the process. The Bafana Bafana boys have beaten the Black Stars four times and lost on three occasions.

Ghana first played South Africa in November 1994 with Bafana defeating Ghana 2-1 in the Four Nations Cup in Pretoria.

The two nations have won the AFCON four times together - South Africa won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first and only time in 1996.

Ghana have however won the competition on four occasions (1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982).

Ghana's likely starting team:

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Kassim Adams, Thomas Partey, Patrick Twumasi, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Alfred Duncan.

Predicted Starting XI for South Africa: Darren Keet, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, S’fiso Hlanti, Bongani Zungu, Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba, Thembinkosi Lorch.