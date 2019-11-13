Justifying his decision to go for former Asante Kotoko coach, C.K Akonnor as his new deputy, Kwesi Appiah noted that local coaches with experience be given the chance to grow and develop their talent.

He opined, it is only if the opportunity is given to a local coach that the country can groom and prepare someone for the Black Stars job in future.

READ ALSO: Asante Kotoko appoints Johnson Smith as interim coach

“I have the belief that many coaches should be given opportunity to be at the national team,” he told the media at a presser in Cape Coast.

“Maybe tomorrow I might say I am done coaching, who then do we rely on? Do we go back to the whites or we fall on our own,” Appiah quizzed.

“It is important that others be given the opportunity to be closer to the players so they know what we do on and off the pitch,” he explained.

Kwesi Appiah fell out with his former deputy, Ibrahim Tanko after Ghana’s poor performance at the AFCON 2019, in Egypt.

READ ALSO: GFA still owes me salary - Saanie Daara

He has since opted for former Asante Kotoko gaffer, C.K Akonnor.

The Black Stars of Ghana will be playing South Africa in an AFCON qualifier on Thursday, November 14 at the Cape Coast Stadium.