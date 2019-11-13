According to Mr. Daara, he is still a staff of the Association, after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Number 12 exposé.

He noted that, since the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration collapsed, he has been sidelined.

READ ALSO; Confirmed: Asante Kotoko sack coach Zjeti Zachariassen

“I am still a staff of the Ghana Football Association but I have not been paid since Number 12 and I don’t know why,” Mr Daara told Ghanaweb in an interview.

“I met Dr Kofi Amoah [Head of the Normalisation Committee] a couple of times but I never had any formal invitations calling me for staff meetings.

“When the Normalisation started I remember receiving a phone call that come for a meeting, and five minutes after that call, there was another call from the same person that said don’t come. I was surprised but it doesn’t bother me, does it?”

Saanie Daara currently holds the position as a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) media team.

He was actively involved during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

READ ALSO: Odartey Lamptey and wife welcome baby boy

He was the CAF Media Officer for the opening ceremony as well as the final match which Algeria won 1-0 over Senegal in Cairo.