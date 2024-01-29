‘I remember golf kick’ – Gyan savagely hits back at Twitter troll over 2010 penalty miss

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ex-Sunderland and Al Ain forward commiserated with Nsue and said all the best players go through such a challenge.

“Hmmmmmmm FOOTBALL. Only the best players go through that. I can imagine what’s going on in his mind. Hmmmm,” he wrote.

However, a social media troll with the username @Amokode_20 decided to use the moment to remind Gyan of his penalty miss in 2010.

“Do you still remember that penalty kick??” the social media user wrote, but Gyan hit back with a savage reply: “I remember golf kick wai”

It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.