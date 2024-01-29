ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I remember golf kick’ – Gyan savagely hits back at Twitter troll over 2010 penalty miss

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asamoah Gyan delivered a savage reply to a social media troll who stirred memories of his costly penalty miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

AFCON: Asamoah Gyan savagely hits back at Twitter troll over 2010 penalty miss
AFCON: Asamoah Gyan savagely hits back at Twitter troll over 2010 penalty miss

The former Ghana striker was reacting to a post about Emilio Nsue's penalty miss during the 2023 AFCON round of 16 game between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea on Sunday.

Recommended articles

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ex-Sunderland and Al Ain forward commiserated with Nsue and said all the best players go through such a challenge.

“Hmmmmmmm FOOTBALL. Only the best players go through that. I can imagine what’s going on in his mind. Hmmmm,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a social media troll with the username @Amokode_20 decided to use the moment to remind Gyan of his penalty miss in 2010.

“Do you still remember that penalty kick??” the social media user wrote, but Gyan hit back with a savage reply: “I remember golf kick wai”

It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.

The South Americans eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Abedi Pele picks up Ayew brothers from airport as Black Stars arrive after AFCON exit

Video: Abedi Pele picks up Ayew brothers from airport as Black Stars arrive after AFCON exit

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of elimination

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of AFCON 2023 elimination

Next Black Stars coach must have 15 years managerial experience – GFA

Next Black Stars coach must have 15 years managerial experience – GFA

Abedi Pele must advise his sons to quit Black Stars – Allottey Jacobs

Abedi Pele must advise his sons to quit Black Stars – Allottey Jacobs