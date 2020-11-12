The Black Stars will play against Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

CK Akonnor has named a changed line-up to the one that played against Mali and Qatar in last month’s international friendlies.

Richard Ofori will start in post, while Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey has been handed a debut at right-back.

Baba Rahman returns at left-back while, Alexander Djiku and John Boye will play in the center of defence.

Afriyie Acquah and Emmanuel Lomotey occupy the midfield pivot, with Tariqe Fosu, Samuel Owusu and Andre Ayew are supporting Jordan Ayew as the lone striker.

Below is Ghana’s starting line-up to face Sudan:

Starting XI: Richard Ofori, Christopher Nettey, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku, John Boye, Afriyie Acquah, Emmanuel Lomotey, Tariqe Fosu, Samuel Owusu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew

Substitutes: Razak Abalora, Ati Lawrence, Joseph Attamah, Caleb Ekuban, John Antwi, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Clifford Aboagye, Kwadwo Amoako