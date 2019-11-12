The Egyptians have secured qualification into the semifinals of the competition while Ghana would need a win in their final group game, while hoping, Egypt beat Cameroon.

Ghana skipper Yaw Yeboah sent the Black Meteors into the lead in the 6th minute, after a cross from from Samuel Obeng.

Egypt responded in the 17th minute when Ahmed Aboul-Fotouh went up the left flank and sent an accurate cross towards Mostafa Mohamed, who headed the ball home for the equaliser.

Ghana with just a minute into the first half restored their lead. Samuel Obeng who assisted the opener, registered his name on the scoresheet capitalizing on a defensive blunder from Mohamed Abdel-Salam and went past Sobhy before slotting into the empty net.

The Egyptians didn’t give up as Sobhi scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute. The winger scored from the rebound after Magdy’s initial shot was poorly handled by Baah.

Just six minutes later, the hosts completed the comeback as super sub Ahmed Rayan headed Sobhi’s cross past Baah, to make it 3-2 and send Egypt to