Aziz Tetteh and Afriyie Acquah who are close pals settled on Germany for their vacation.

Afriyie had a good season in the Turkish Super Lig with Yeni Malatyaspor, emerging as one of their best performers in the middle of the park for his side- scored one goal and featured 27 times.

However, his performance couldn’t save his team from suffering relegation at the end of the season

Tetteh who plays for Gaziantep FK sustained an injury in November 2019 and underwent successful surgery in Poland.

He couldn’t return on time to finish the season with his side.