Rahim who participated in the 2010 FIFA World Cup alongside his brother Andre Ayew explained that Jordan Ayew has been with the team for a time, so in terms of seniority which is one of the major factors taken into consideration when selecting the skipper of the Black Stars then, the Crystal Palace forward is in a pole position to take over the Black Stars captaincy from another Ayew.

Abedi Pele and Andre Ayew have already made history as the first father and son to captain the Black Stars and if Rahim’s suggestion is anything to go by then it implies another history is unfolding for the Ayews as the first time a person will take over the Back Stars captaincy from his brother.

“What I know personally, apart from Dede [Andre Ayew] and Jonathan Mensah, I think Jordan should be the next captain because he has been there for long, but the coach has the power to decide.

“However, I feel he deserves to be the assistant captain for now, because he has the character and he is a leader as well”, Rahim told Adom TV.

Andre Ayew is 30 years, while Jordan is 28 years, so there is the likelihood that the Swansea City forward hang up his boot, before the Crystal Palace attacker, all other things being equal.

Jordan made his Black Stars debut in 2010 against Swaziland. He has since played 61 games and scored 17 goals.